SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum held a meeting with ROK-US Combined Forces commander General Paul J. LaCamera to discuss the situation over the North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.

"Our armed forces, within the framework of close cooperation with the United States, will monitor the activities of North Korea in case of additional provocations and will continue to maintain readiness based on the ability to respond with overwhelming force to any provocation from North Korea," the JCS said in a statement.

The meeting took place immediately after the launch of the North Korean missile, the military discussed the situation in detail, according to the JCS. The parties confirmed that they will further strengthen the defense capabilities and enhance readiness of the joint military forces, including through joint naval exercises, in order to counter any threats from North Korea.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The JCS said that the North Korean missile flew about 372 miles at a maximum altitude of 37 miles at a speed of about Mach 5. The Japanese government protested through diplomatic channels to North Korea over the missile launch.

North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, compared to the eight missiles last year. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), North Korea spent $1,221 per minute on its nuclear program in 2021, or a total of $642 million. ICAN estimates that North Korea has 20 ready nuclear warheads. Pyongyang is developing nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from the ground and from submarines.