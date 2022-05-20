UrduPoint.com

South Korean, US Presidents To Visit Military Air Center Near Seoul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the Korean Air and Space Operations Center (KAOC), the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing Yoon's office.

According to reports, Biden and Yoon will jointly visit the KAOC located at Osan Air Base in the city of Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Seoul, on Sunday, concluding Biden's three-day visit to South Korea.

At the KAOC, the presidents will be updated on the center's operations and meet with South Korean and US military personnel. The visit is meant to reinforce security coordination between Seoul and Washington, Yonhap said.

Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan will last through May 24, with reports saying that the president is planning to participate in bilateral security talks amid mounting tension with North Korea. Furthermore, Biden's visit is expected to demonstrate a growing interest of the US in the Indo-Pacific and its readiness to counterweight China's rising influence in the region. Biden will also attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit while in Japan, where he will meet with the leaders of Australia and India as well.

