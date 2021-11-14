UrduPoint.com

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister To Meet Japanese, US Colleagues In Washington - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister to Meet Japanese, US Colleagues in Washington - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) South Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs, Choi Jong-Kun, departed for Washington on Sunday where he will hold trilateral talks with his Japanese and US colleagues on North Korea and other issues, the Yonhap news Agency reported.

Choi will meet his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, on Tuesday, according to the agency.

Choi, Mori and Sherman's discussions are expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear posturing and could also spotlight the results of the US-China virtual summit which will take place on Monday, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposed declaration to formally end the Korean War of 1950-1953 will also be discussed.

Separate bilateral meetings with the counterparts will also take place, the agency reported. Choi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart will officially kick-start a series of Seoul-Tokyo talks since the introduction of the new Japanese Cabinet last month.

Since April 2015, the three sides have held eight such meetings.

