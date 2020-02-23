UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Koreans Demand Closing Coronavirus Hotbed Sect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:00 PM

South Koreans Demand Closing Coronavirus Hotbed Sect

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) South Koreans have filed an online petition with the presidential administration, demanding that the Christian sect behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases be closed.

"Considering a significant negative impact that illegal activities of the Shincheonji sect are having on the constitutional order, its dissolution would benefit efforts to protect the constitution," the text reads.

The petition has been signed by over 270,000 people at the time of writing, which is enough to warrant an official response from the administration.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus sect's branch in the city of Daegu has been identified as a hotbed for the COVID-19 respiratory disease. Thousands of its followers have been told to self-isolate.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the number of infections on Sunday to 602, after 46 more cases were detected since this morning. Twelve of the new cases are linked to the sect.

Related Topics

Daegu South Korea Sunday Church Christian From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.