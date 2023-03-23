UrduPoint.com

South Koreans Divided On Necessity Of Marriage Amid Demographic Crisis - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

South Koreans Divided on Necessity of Marriage Amid Demographic Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Around half of South Koreans do not consider marriage essential, media reported on Thursday, citing a government report by Statistics Korea on the country's 2022 social indicators.

The report showed that 55.8% of male respondents aged 13 and older supported the necessity of marriage, but only 44.3% of female residents held that view, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The document said that 65.3% of respondents viewed childbirth as essential after getting married, however, that proportion fell to 41.1% among teenagers, according to the report.

The report, illustrating South Korea's demographic crisis, added that the 2022 fertility rate figure fell to 0.

78, the lowest level unseen since 1970, when it stood at 4.53, the news agency reported.

In December, 2022, the South Korean government introduced a package of measures to address the low birthrate and aging population, including shortening career breaks for women after delivering a child, more affordable housing and better job opportunities for young people. The authorities also offered 700,000 won ($547) a month to families with a child aged under a year old, with the payment expected to increase to 1 million won in 2023.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Job Young Male South Korea North Korea December Women Media Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

58 minutes ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.