South Koreans Protest In Snow As Yoon Arrest Deadline Nears
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm Sunday to rally in support or opposition of President Yoon Suk Yeol, suspended over a failed martial law bid and resisting arrest a day before the warrant expires.
Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers.
An attempt to arrest him by investigators Friday failed when a tense six-hour standoff with his presidential security service ended over security fears, with his supporters also camped outside.
Thousands descended on his residence again Sunday despite bitter snow conditions blanketing the capital -- with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other called for his impeachment to be declared invalid.
"Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we'll still be here," said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.
"I quit my job to come to protect our country and democracy," she said, adding that she had camped outside the residence overnight.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears41 seconds ago
-
Pistons top Timberwolves despite 53 points from Edwards1 hour ago
-
Osaka retires with abdominal injury from Australian Open warm-up1 hour ago
-
Frustrated Bumrah says India will benefit from Australia defeat1 hour ago
-
Pistons top Timberwolves despite Edwards's 53 points2 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka retires injured from Auckland Classic final2 hours ago
-
Henry, Young power New Zealand to nine-wicket ODI win over Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Ravens secure AFC North, Bengals stay alive2 hours ago
-
MAGA civil war sparks fears of chaotic Trump White House3 hours ago
-
Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes3 hours ago
-
List of key Golden Globe nominees3 hours ago
-
Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch next week3 hours ago