South Koreans Protest In Snow As Yoon Arrest Deadline Nears
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm Sunday to rally in support or opposition of President Yoon Suk Yeol, suspended over a failed martial law bid and resisting arrest a day before the warrant expires.
Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers.
An attempt to arrest him by investigators Friday failed when a tense six-hour standoff with his presidential security service ended over security fears, with his supporters also camped outside.
Thousands descended on his residence again Sunday despite bitter snow conditions blanketing the capital -- with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other called for his impeachment to be declared invalid.
"Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we'll still be here," said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears5 minutes ago
-
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader to speak with Biden, visit US15 minutes ago
-
India cricket loss to Australia sparks questions back home15 minutes ago
-
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold2 hours ago
-
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold2 hours ago
-
UN-supervised plebiscite only solution of Kashmir dispute: Kashmiri leader2 hours ago
-
South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears2 hours ago
-
Pistons top Timberwolves despite 53 points from Edwards3 hours ago
-
Osaka retires with abdominal injury from Australian Open warm-up4 hours ago
-
Frustrated Bumrah says India will benefit from Australia defeat4 hours ago
-
Pistons top Timberwolves despite Edwards's 53 points4 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka retires injured from Auckland Classic final4 hours ago