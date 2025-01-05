Open Menu

South Koreans Protest In Snow As Yoon Arrest Deadline Nears

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm Sunday to rally in support or opposition of President Yoon Suk Yeol, suspended over a failed martial law bid and resisting arrest a day before the warrant expires.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers.

An attempt to arrest him by investigators Friday failed when a tense six-hour standoff with his presidential security service ended over security fears, with his supporters also camped outside.

Thousands descended on his residence again Sunday despite bitter snow conditions blanketing the capital -- with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other called for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

"Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we'll still be here," said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.

