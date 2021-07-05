UrduPoint.com
South Koreans Urged To Leave Afghanistan By End Of July - Foreign Ministry

South Koreans Urged to Leave Afghanistan by End of July - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) All South Korean citizens must leave Afghanistan no later than the end of July or they will face criminal charges, Yonhap reported on Monday, citing a source in the country's foreign ministry.

Traveling to Afghanistan from South Korea is currently prohibited, and the violation of the ban is punished by up to one year in prison or a fine of ten million won ($8,837). Still, a number of South Koreans remain in the country despite the government's warnings, the source in the foreign ministry told Yonhap.

"Despite our request, a very small number of our citizens remain in the country due to personal reasons and we plan to take necessary steps so as to help them evacuate as soon as they can," the official was cited as saying by the news agency.

It is advisable to leave the country before the situation deteriorates further following the withdrawal of the US troops and exit routes are blocked, the official stated. He further noted that a government delegation visited Kabul last week to meet with those citizens who are left in Afghanistan and urge them to leave as soon as possible, Yonhap added.

If all efforts fail, the government reserves the right to file a criminal complaint against those remaining in Afghanistan, the news agency said.

The departure of foreign soldiers from the country, scheduled to finish by September 11, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban in the past weeks.

