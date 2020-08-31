MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), South Korea's antitrust regulator, has revised advertising guidelines by banning influencers on social media from promoting a new product or service on their online platforms without providing information about their business ties with corporate sponsors, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The move came following a wave of criticism of some famous social media influencers for their engagement in so-called backdoor online advertising ” a shady promotional scheme.

According to the news agency, starting Tuesday, these influencers will be required to indicate whether their product endorsements are "financially rewarded or intended for promotion," while such expressions as "thanks to" or "reviewer group" will be banned on their videos.

In case of the new guidelines' violation, both influencers and corporate sponsors will be fined up to 2 percent of related sales and revenue or 500 million won ($422,000).

The news agency added that the new guidelines would also concern online content made before their adoption, which means that influencers must revise their previous online content to comply with the new regulations.