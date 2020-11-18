UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Capital Region, Gwangju City Toughen Social Distancing Rules - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

South Korea's Capital Region, Gwangju City Toughen Social Distancing Rules - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Seoul metropolitan area and the southern city of Gwangju have adopted regulations to enforce stricter social distancing amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, social distancing level in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province was increased to Level 1.5 (South Korea uses a 5-tier scheme with 0.5 intervals, with 1 being the lowest), meaning that concrete measurable social distancing rules will be imposed in addition to mandatory face masks.

Food businesses will have to distance tables at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) from one another or alternatively fill every other table or install shields between them. Other entertainment businesses will have to reduce the occupancy to one person per 4 square meters (43 square feet).

Rallies and demonstrations, as well as "high-risk" mass assembly such as where people sing or chant, will be limited to 100 people.

Businesses and rally organizers violating the new social distancing regulations will be fined 3 million won ($2,700), while people not wearing masks in public will face an up to 100,000-won fine.

The new rules will take effect in Gwangju beginning from Thursday and in Incheon beginning from Monday for an initial period of two weeks.

The daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea had kept between 60-150 since mid-October, but spiked almost threefold over the past several days. On Wednesday, 313 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily increment since late August.

Related Topics

Assembly Fine Incheon Gwangju Seoul South Korea North Korea August From Singer Pakistan Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

16 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

31 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

31 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.