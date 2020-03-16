The Bank of Korea has reduced its key rate by 50 basis points to 0.75 percent as part of measures to support the economy against the backdrop of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided today to lower the Base Rate by 50 basis points, from 1.25% to 0.75%, effective March 17, 2020," the central bank said in a statement after an emergency meeting of the commission.

The move -- which is the first time the company has set its interest rate below 1 percent -- was necessary to reduce market volatility caused by fears of a pandemic-related slowdown in the global economy.

"Considering the high level of uncertainties regarding financial and economic conditions at home and abroad, the Board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance going forward to reduce the downside risks to the real economy and ease volatility in the financial markets," the bank said.

The Bank of Korea has reduced the key rate only twice before � by 50 basis points in September 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and by 75 basis points in October 2008 amid the global financial crisis.

Other financial institutions are also reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan decided to increase its asset-buying program to stimulate the economy. On Sunday, the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to 0-0.25 percent from 1-1.25 percent -- the 100 basis point cut became the largest since 2008. The Fed also pledged to buy $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds to soften the epidemic's blow to the economy.