South Korea's Central Bank Says Will Maintain Restrictive Policy After Freezing Key Rate

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

South Korea's central bank said Thursday that it would maintain its current restrictive monetary policy stance amid high inflation after deciding to keep the interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) South Korea's central bank said Thursday that it would maintain its current restrictive monetary policy stance amid high inflation after deciding to keep the interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time.

"The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided today to leave the Base Rate unchanged at 3.50% for the intermeeting period. Although inflation has slowed, it is forecast to pick up again to around the 3% level since August and to remain above the target level for a considerable time ... The Board, therefore, sees that it is appropriate to maintain its current restrictive policy stance," the bank said in a statement.

The statement also read that it was necessary to further observe developments in monetary policy in other major economies when considering next steps. The bank would decide on the need to raise the interest rate in the future based on the assessment of changes in "domestic and external policy conditions," it added.

In January, South Korea's central bank raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.5% as part of efforts to curb inflation, following suit of other major global economies. Since February, it has remained unchanged.

