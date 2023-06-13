South Korea's corporate revenue logged a double-digit growth last year owing to higher export price for oil products and automobiles, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):South Korea's corporate revenue logged a double-digit growth last year owing to higher export price for oil products and automobiles, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Revenue among 12,199 manufacturers and 17,930 non-manufacturers subject to external audit gained 16.

9 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was down from an expansion of 17.7 percent in 2021.

Revenue for manufacturers increased 16.4 percent in 2022 after growing 19.7 percent in the previous year.

The double-digit increase was attributed to higher price for exported cars and oil products.

Sales by non-manufacturers rose 17.5 percent last year after climbing 15.3 percent in the prior year.