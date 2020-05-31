(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) South Korea confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,468, while the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 1 and reached 270, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Seoul and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. The tally of cases linked to this cluster has reached 269.

Separately, concerns are rising over a hotspot connected to a retail logistics center in the city of Bucheon, which is 15.5 miles west of the capital. At least 108 cases have been confirmed to be tied to it.

According to KCDC, 15 new cases are connected to local transmission, while 12 more are imported.

Seven people have fully recovered from COVID-19 over the given period, and the number of recoveries reached 10,405 ” more than 90 percent of all cases.

South Korea has conducted over 910,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak. According to health authorities, 30 percent of COVID-19 carriers in the country are asymptomatic.