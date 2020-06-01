SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 33 to 11,503 over the past day amid the rise in cases linked to night clubs in the capital's neighborhood and a logistics center west of Seoul, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

In early April, the daily increase in cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, only two new cases were registered. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon neighborhood and tested positive for COVID-19. In total, the tally of cases linked to this cluster has reached 270.

Separately, concerns are rising over a hotspot connected to a retail logistics center in the city of Bucheon, which is 15.5 miles west of Seoul. A total of 112 cases have been confirmed to be tied to it.

According to KCDC, 30 of the new cases are cases of local transmission, while five others are imported.

The death toll from the infections has increased by one over the past 24 hours to 271. The number of recovered people has reached 10,422.

South Korea has conducted over 920,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak. According to health authorities, 30 percent of COVID-19 carriers in the country are asymptomatic.