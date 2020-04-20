(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 13 to 10,674 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by two to 236, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Monday.

The number of new daily infections in the country has been below 20 for the third consecutive day.

On Sunday, South Korea recorded only eight new cases, which was the lowest increase since mid-February.

Seven of the new infections are imported. The number of recoveries has increased to 8,114. Over 11,900 tests are still pending results. In total, the country has conducted more than 540,000 coronavirus tests.

Amid the downward trend in the number of new daily cases, the country extended social distancing rules until May 5 but loosened restrictions on churches, gyms and parks.