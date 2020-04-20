UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's COVID-19 Cases Up By 13 To 10,674 Over Past 24 Hours, Deaths At 236 - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

South Korea's COVID-19 Cases Up by 13 to 10,674 Over Past 24 Hours, Deaths at 236 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 13 to 10,674 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by two to 236, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Monday.

The number of new daily infections in the country has been below 20 for the third consecutive day.

On Sunday, South Korea recorded only eight new cases, which was the lowest increase since mid-February.

Seven of the new infections are imported. The number of recoveries has increased to 8,114. Over 11,900 tests are still pending results. In total, the country has conducted more than 540,000 coronavirus tests.

Amid the downward trend in the number of new daily cases, the country extended social distancing rules until May 5 but loosened restrictions on churches, gyms and parks.

Related Topics

South Korea May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

7 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

7 hours ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.