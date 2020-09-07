UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Below 200 For 5th Day Straight - KCDC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 AM

South Korea's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Below 200 for 5th Day Straight - KCDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased to 21,296, with 119 of them confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry's Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of the daily increase in cases remaining below 200 in South Korea.

"As of 0:00, 7 September 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 21,296 (including 2,903 imported cases), of which 16,297 cases have been discharged from isolation. There are 108 new local cases, 11 new imported cases, and 2 new death," the KCDC said in a daily update.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Korea has thus reached 336.

The majority of the newly-detected cases ” 47 ” are concentrated in the capital city of Seoul, while the eastern metropolitan city of Daegu accounts for the highest cumulative toll of cases, 7,084.

Related Topics

Daegu Seoul South Korea September 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

7 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

8 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.