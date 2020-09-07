MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased to 21,296, with 119 of them confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry's Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of the daily increase in cases remaining below 200 in South Korea.

"As of 0:00, 7 September 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 21,296 (including 2,903 imported cases), of which 16,297 cases have been discharged from isolation. There are 108 new local cases, 11 new imported cases, and 2 new death," the KCDC said in a daily update.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Korea has thus reached 336.

The majority of the newly-detected cases ” 47 ” are concentrated in the capital city of Seoul, while the eastern metropolitan city of Daegu accounts for the highest cumulative toll of cases, 7,084.