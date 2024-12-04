South Korea's Day Of Rage As Yoon's Martial Law Founders
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Koreans took to the streets Wednesday for a day of rage laser-focused on President Yoon Seok Yeol, whose failed attempt at imposing martial law sparked anger and dismay in the vibrant democracy.
The streets of Seoul teemed with protesters and police throughout the day as labour unions called a general strike and the opposition demanded Yoon step down and face charges of insurrection.
Outside the National Assembly, where just hours earlier lawmakers voted to block Yoon's martial law declaration, the crowd was united in their wrath against the conservative former prosecutor.
"It was a self-coup, intended to protect himself and his wife," one man shouted -- a reference to the myriad scandals that have engulfed the first lady since Yoon's tenure began in 2022.
With few signs of fatigue from a sleepless night in which they feared Yoon was attempting to reverse decades of democratic progress, the crowd waved multicoloured signs and sang South Korea's national anthem.
Opposition politician Cho Kuk accused Yoon of having "attempted a coup through treason, military rebellion, and violations of constitutional and legal provisions".
And former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung -- who livestreamed his late night vault over a fence to get into the parliament -- hailed "citizens who risked their lives, ready to face bullets" to defy the martial law declaration.
He said the president had lost all ability to make "normal and reasonable judgment".
Another opposition official described Yoon as "abnormal".
"Abnormal president, with the abnormal presidential wife, tried to protect the abnormal power," said Kim Min-seok, a senior Democratic Party official.
Opposition lawmakers followed up the event by submitting a motion to impeach Yoon, which requires the support of two-thirds of the parliament and at least six Constitutional Court judges.
The motion could be put to a vote by Friday.
Recent Stories
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
More Stories From World
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president18 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,04721 minutes ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations41 minutes ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite41 minutes ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues41 minutes ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle51 minutes ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK51 minutes ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high51 minutes ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason51 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote51 minutes ago
-
OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return1 hour ago
-
Nearly 900,000 foreign tourists visit Cambodia's famed Angkor in first 11 months of 20241 hour ago