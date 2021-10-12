UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Envoy Heads To Russia For Talks On Denuclearization

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:48 PM

South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs will set off for Russia on Wednesday to discuss efforts to restart peace process between the two Koreas, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs will set off for Russia on Wednesday to discuss efforts to restart peace process between the two Koreas, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Noh Kyu-duk is scheduled to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Thursday.

"The two sides will have in-depth discussions on various ways to restart the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," the Korean ministry said, as quoted by the outlet.

The officials are expected to focus on ways to return Pyongyang to the negotiating table and discuss the denuclearization of the peninsula, the statement read.

