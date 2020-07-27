UrduPoint.com
South Korea's Estimate Of Deaths Linked To Toxic Sanitizer Jumps Tenfold - Reports

Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:56 PM

A toxic disinfectant used to clean air humidifiers has been linked to some 14,000 deaths in South Korea, a new study out Monday showed, about ten times the earlier estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A toxic disinfectant used to clean air humidifiers has been linked to some 14,000 deaths in South Korea, a new study out Monday showed, about ten times the earlier estimate.

The deadly sanitizer was produced by the UK-based Reckitt Benckiser's Oxy subsidiary, which withdrew the product in 2011 after the South Korean government raised alarm over a suspected connection between the chemical and deaths from unknown lung conditions.

"We cautiously estimated the number of deaths at 14,000, but this could actually be bigger," Choi Ye-yong, vice chair of the Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation, was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

A total of 1,553 people were previously believed to have died after inhaling vapors of guanidine, an anti-bacterial chemical used to clean humidifiers.

The authorities suggested a link between the deaths and the cleanser after four pregnant women died of unknown lung problems in 2011. Around 6.3 million people used the product between 1994 and 2011, of whom 550,000 sought treatment for diseases ranging from rhinitis to asthma.

