South Korea's Ex-president Denies Insurrection At Criminal Trial
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol denied Monday he had committed insurrection, as the impeached ex-leader appeared in court for the opening of his criminal trial over his martial law declaration.
Yoon was formally stripped of his presidential powers this month, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.
He became South Korea's first sitting head of state to be arrested in January in connection to the criminal case against him, although he was later released on procedural grounds.
Yoon attended the trial at Seoul Central District Court and was asked by the justices to state his name, date of birth and other personal information.
The former president has denied the charges against him and took to the stand Monday to defend himself.
"To frame an event that lasted only a few hours, (that) was non-violent, and (to have) immediately accepted the dissolution request from the National Assembly as insurrection... strikes me as legally unfounded," Yoon told the court.
Yoon, himself a former prosecutor, asked the court to display the prosecution's presentation on a courtroom monitor, and proceeded to rebut their opening statement point by point.
The prosecution argued that Yoon "planned to incite an uprising with the intent to subvert the constitutional order".
They gave evidence including Yoon's planning of the martial law in advance and his deployment of the military to parliament, with orders to break windows and cut the power.
