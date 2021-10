(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who ruled the country between 1988 and 1993, died at the aged of 88, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his aides.

The ex-president had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health condition and could not recover.