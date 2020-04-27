UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Ex-strongman On Trial For Defamation

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:03 PM

South Korea's ex-strongman on trial for defamation

Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan went on trial Monday for defaming an activist priest who documented a brutal crackdown by his troops on pro-democracy demonstrators in Gwangju

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan went on trial Monday for defaming an activist priest who documented a brutal crackdown by his troops on pro-democracy demonstrators in Gwangju.

An uprising in the southern city against Chun's military government four decades ago ended in a bloodbath by martial law troops that left around 200 people dead or missing according to official figures.

Activists say the toll may have been three times as much.

Chun seized power in a military coup in 1979 and ruled South Korea with an iron fist until 1988, stepping down after mass demonstrations forced him to agree to the restoration of democracy.

In 1996 he was convicted of treason and bribery and sentenced to death. But the country's top court commuted the penalty to life in prison and he was released the following year on a presidential pardon.

The 89-year-old remains hugely divisive in the South and is accused of defaming late priest Cho Chul-hyun, who repeatedly testified that helicopters had opened fire on civilians in Gwangju.

Chun called him "Satan in a mask" in his 2017 memoir.

The former strongman entered the courtroom in Gwangju without answering reporters' questions, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.

Libel is a criminal offence in South Korea and if convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or five million won ($4,000) in fines.

Some far-right conservatives in the South continue to condemn the uprising as a Communist-inspired rebellion, while liberal President Moon Jae-in has reopened investigations into the military's actions.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Martial Law Democracy Gwangju South Korea North Korea May Criminals 2017 Dictator Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

5 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

5 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.