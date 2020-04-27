Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan went on trial Monday for defaming an activist priest who documented a brutal crackdown by his troops on pro-democracy demonstrators

An uprising in the southern city of Gwangju against Chun's military government four decades ago ended in a bloodbath by martial law troops that left around 200 people dead or missing, according to official figures.

Activists say the toll may have been three times as much.

The 89-year-old Chun remains hugely divisive in South Korea and is accused of defaming late priest Cho Chul-hyun, who repeatedly testified that helicopters had opened fire on civilians in Gwangju.

In a 2017 memoir, Chun accused Cho of lying and called him "Satan in a mask".

The former strongman denied the defamation charges in a Gwangju court, Yonhap news agency reported.

"To my knowledge, there were no firings from the helicopters," it cited him as saying, and that doing so would have caused "mass casualties".

"I don't think that our country's sons, whether they be lieutenant or captain-level pilots, would have taken such actions."Libel is a criminal offence in South Korea and if convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or five million won ($4,000) in fines.