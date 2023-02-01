UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Exports Drop 16.6% In January - Trade Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

South Korea's Exports Drop 16.6% in January - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) South Korea's exports fell by 16.6% year-on-year in January to $46.3 billion due to low demand for semiconductors and other key items amid economic downturn, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on February 1 that Korea's exports in January fell 16.6 percent year-on-year to USD 46.3 billion. Imports also shrank 2.6 percent to $59.0 billion. Trade balance stood at a deficit of $12.7 billion," a statement read.

This is the largest ever monthly trade deficit in the country caused primarily by high energy prices in December 2022, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the exports decline was driven by the fact that such key export items as semiconductors (overseas sales fell by 44.

5% to $4.8 billion), petrochemicals (fell by 25% to $3.8 billion), displays (fell by 36% to $1.3 billion) and steel (fell by 25.9% to $2.7 billion) were affected by the global decrease in demand, the trade ministry said.

The exports reduction can also be explained by high levels of inflation and interest rates, "as well as a high base effect from previous year's record-breaking January exports," the statement read.

South Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said that the government had taken all possible measures "to revive export momentum despite continued downside risks," Yonhap reported.

Related Topics

Exports South Korea United States Dollars January February December All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

30 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

34 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

43 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

49 minutes ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

51 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.