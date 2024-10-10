Open Menu

South Korea's Han Kang Wins Literature Nobel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

South Korea's Han Kang wins literature Nobel

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Author Han Kang on Thursday became the first South Korean to win the Nobel prize in Literature for work characterised by the correspondence between mental and physical torment as well as historical events.

Han, 53, was honoured "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the Swedish academy said.

A short story writer and novelist, Han is best known for her book "The Vegetarian", which was her major international breakthrough and won the Man Booker Prize in 2016.

Written in three parts, the book details a woman's choice to stop eating meat and the devasting consequences it has on her personal life.

"This is a very rich and complex oeuvre that spans many genres," Academy member Anna-Karin Palm told reporters.

"Han Kang writes this really intense lyrical prose that is both tender and brutal and sometimes slightly surreal," she said.

Han's 2014 novel "Human Acts" was inspired by a massacre carried out by the South Korean military in 1980 and deals with the death of a young boy amid the democratic uprising.

Two years later, she published "The White Book", dedicated to her older sister who passed away hours after being born, with the Academy noting her "poetic style".

The Academy described Han's 2010 book "The Wind Blows, Go" as a "complex novel about friendship and artistry, in which grief and a longing for transformation are strongly present".

During the presidency of Park Geun-hye from 2013-2017, Han was among more than 9,000 artists blacklisted for their criticism of Park's government.

The artists had voiced support for liberal opposition parties, or criticised Park's conservative government and its policy failures, including the botched rescue efforts after the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking in which around 300 people died.

Han's Nobel win on Thursday surprised prize-watchers, not having featured in speculation in the run-up to the announcement.

Last year, the award went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world.

The Academy has long been criticised for the overrepresentation of Western white men authors among its picks.

With no official shortlist, experts had speculated that it may shine its spotlight further afield this year.

Related Topics

World Died Young Man North Korea May Women 2016 From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

3 seconds ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

4 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

4 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

5 hours ago
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

6 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

22 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 hours ago

More Stories From World