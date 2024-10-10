South Korea's Han Kang Wins Literature Nobel
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Author Han Kang on Thursday became the first South Korean to win the Nobel prize in Literature for work characterised by the correspondence between mental and physical torment as well as historical events.
Han, 53, was honoured "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the Swedish academy said.
A short story writer and novelist, Han is best known for her book "The Vegetarian", which was her major international breakthrough and won the Man Booker Prize in 2016.
Written in three parts, the book details a woman's choice to stop eating meat and the devasting consequences it has on her personal life.
"This is a very rich and complex oeuvre that spans many genres," Academy member Anna-Karin Palm told reporters.
"Han Kang writes this really intense lyrical prose that is both tender and brutal and sometimes slightly surreal," she said.
Han's 2014 novel "Human Acts" was inspired by a massacre carried out by the South Korean military in 1980 and deals with the death of a young boy amid the democratic uprising.
Two years later, she published "The White Book", dedicated to her older sister who passed away hours after being born, with the Academy noting her "poetic style".
The Academy described Han's 2010 book "The Wind Blows, Go" as a "complex novel about friendship and artistry, in which grief and a longing for transformation are strongly present".
During the presidency of Park Geun-hye from 2013-2017, Han was among more than 9,000 artists blacklisted for their criticism of Park's government.
The artists had voiced support for liberal opposition parties, or criticised Park's conservative government and its policy failures, including the botched rescue efforts after the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking in which around 300 people died.
Han's Nobel win on Thursday surprised prize-watchers, not having featured in speculation in the run-up to the announcement.
Last year, the award went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world.
The Academy has long been criticised for the overrepresentation of Western white men authors among its picks.
With no official shortlist, experts had speculated that it may shine its spotlight further afield this year.
