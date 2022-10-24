MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) South Korean major automaker Hyundai Motor Company has generated 5.66 trillion won ($3.93 billion) in net profits attributable to the shareholders in the first three quarters of 2022, marking 28.8% increase compared to the same period in 2021, according to the company's financial report released on Monday.

The operating profit increased by 25.5% to 6.461 trillion won, while the revenue rose 20.1% to 104 trillion won.

In addition, Hyundai Motors sold over 1.02 million vehicles in the third quarter, up by 14% from the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967 and currently fully owns luxury cars subsidiary Genesis Motor and 33.88% of Kia Corporation, which altogether comprise the Hyundai Motor Group.