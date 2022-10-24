UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Hyundai Motors Reports Net Profit Up By 29% To $3.9Bln In January-September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM

South Korea's Hyundai Motors Reports Net Profit Up by 29% to $3.9Bln in January-September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) South Korean major automaker Hyundai Motor Company has generated 5.66 trillion won ($3.93 billion) in net profits attributable to the shareholders in the first three quarters of 2022, marking 28.8% increase compared to the same period in 2021, according to the company's financial report released on Monday.

The operating profit increased by 25.5% to 6.461 trillion won, while the revenue rose 20.1% to 104 trillion won.

In addition, Hyundai Motors sold over 1.02 million vehicles in the third quarter, up by 14% from the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967 and currently fully owns luxury cars subsidiary Genesis Motor and 33.88% of Kia Corporation, which altogether comprise the Hyundai Motor Group.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Same North Korea From Hyundai Kia Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

21 minutes ago
 President, PM and political leaders express sorrow ..

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

56 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.