South Korea's Intelligence Chief Accused Of Interfering In Presidential Election

Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:32 PM

South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) launched an investigation on Tuesday against National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won on suspicion of interference in a presidential race

The NIS chief, appointed to the post by President Moon Jae-in last July, has been accused of violating the National Intelligence Service Act and the Public Official Election Act, the CIO said.

On September 13, former Prosecutor General and leading presidential contender of the opposition's People Power Party (PPP), Yoon Seok-you, accused Park of conspiring with whistleblower Cho Sung-eun and providing false information denigrating the image of the politician to online news outlet Newsverse.

The outlet published several articles before the general election in April 2020 suggesting that a prosecutor, previously working under Yoon, asked the PPP to file charges against three pro-government officials for their alleged involvement in besmirching the reputation of Yoon's spouse.

On September 15, Yoon's team filed an additional complaint with the CIO against Park, accusing him of interference in a presidential election, after he stated in an interview that Yoon had done favors for a brother of his right-hand man.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea called the allegations "a third-rate political novel." Cho and Park both firmly deny the accusations.

