South Korea's Kwon Expresses Doubt About Resumption Of Mount Kumgang Tourist Program

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

South Korea's Kwon Expresses Doubt About Resumption of Mount Kumgang Tourist Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The South Korean unification minister-designate, Kwon Young-se, on Thursday expressed doubt concerning resumption of the Mount Kumgang tour program, saying it was complicated by international sanctions imposed against North Korea.

"In the case of (the issue of resuming) Mount Kumgang tours, I don't think it's a desirable idea in the current situation," Kwon told reporters after meeting with US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap, adding that "it won't be easy as it is subject to sanctions."

Kwon went on to say that North Korea was continuing numerous provocations and conducting missile tests without forgoing attempts for nuclear development, adding that the North also violated an inter-Korean agreement destroying Seoul-owned facilities at Mount Kumgang.

The official added that it is important to provide the North with humanitarian aid "within the boundaries of international sanctions," supply COVID-19 vaccines and food given persistent food shortages in the country.

On April 12, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said that the North was demolishing Seoul-owned Haegumgang Hotel and a golf course at Mount Kumgang on the country's east coast, ignoring the official request concerning the issue. Seoul asked Pyongyang to comment on the status of the facilities, but there has been no response.

The Mount Kumgang Tourist Region was opened in 1998 on the border between the two countries to handle South Korean tourist traffic to the scenic mountain. Under the project, the floating Haegumgang hotel, which initially began operations in Australia, was moved to Mount Kumgang by the South Korean company Hyundai Asan. However, tours to the region were suspended in 2008, when a South Korean woman was shot and killed by a North Korean solider.

In 2018, the governments of the two countries agreed to reopen the resort, but a year later, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the demolition of what he calls the "unpleasant-looking" South Korean facilities at Mount Kumgang.

