UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Lethal Aid To Ukraine Depends On Russia's Actions - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Seoul's decision on providing lethal aid for Kiev in the Ukrainian conflict will depend on Moscow's actions, South Korean Yonhap news agency said on Thursday, citing an official from the presidential office.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev, thus allowing for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine by South Korea. On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow regrets the unfriendly position of South Korea on the situation in Ukraine, adding that "the start of arms supplies will indirectly mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict.

"

"The Russian authorities are commenting on something that isn't happening, but we can think of it in reverse, that what we do in the future will depend on Russia's actions," the official from the South Korean presidential office was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considered any arms supplies to Kiev an openly hostile anti-Russian act.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the breakaway Russian-speaking republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. Western nations imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

