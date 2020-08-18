UrduPoint.com
South Korea's Military Bans Off-Base Travel, Vacations Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) South Korea's Defense Ministry will ban all service personnel from leaving their bases for vacations or other purposes amid COVID-19 resurgence in the country, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

"In line with the stricter social distancing scheme nationwide, we also decided to toughen our quarantine and other virus prevention measures.

Off-installation travel will only be authorized for necessary duties upon supervisors' review," a ministry official said, as quoted by the news agency.

Starting Wednesday, the servicemen will be barred from going on vacations until the end of the month. All official and private gatherings will be also canceled.

South Korea is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases tied to a church in Seoul's northern Seongbuk district. On Tuesday, the country reported 246 new cases, hitting another five-month high. The tally has reached 15,761 cases.

