SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Seoul and Washington are negotiating the delivery of artillery shells to the United States on the premise that these will be used by the US, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed US officials as saying that Seoul and Washington had struck "a confidential arms deal" on the delivery of South Korean artillery shells bound for Ukraine. The report said Washington was negotiating the procurement of 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery systems to further deliver these to Ukraine.

According to the report, the South Korean Defense Ministry reaffirmed its commitment not to provide Ukraine with lethal military support, adding that the talks are proceeding under the premise that the rounds will be used by the US.

The US and a South Korean firm are engaged in negotiations to make up for the shortage of 155mm rounds in the US stockpile, the media cited the ministry as saying.