SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The South Korean government has decided to allocate another stimulus package worth over 36 trillion won ($25.9 billion) for supporting domestic exporters amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Moon Jae-in said at the fourth emergency meeting on economic issues on Wednesday.

"To support exporting companies that have been seriously hit by the destruction of global supply chains and reduced sales, we will additionally allocate more than 36 trillion won in the form of trade financing," Moon said.

According to the president, 30 trillion won will fund extended export insurance and guarantees, while one trillion will be allocated to ensure the liquidity of exporters, and another five trillion won will be set to support active participation in foreign tenders.

"Taking advantage of our world-class IT infrastructure, we will transfer all export processes, including consultations, contracting, calculations, etc. to online format, and will actively create new marketing opportunities through holding special and ongoing online exhibitions that do not require personal contacts," Moon added.

In addition, Moon recalled that the government had previously provided emergency financial assistance worth 100 trillion won to companies and made an unprecedented decision to pay 70 percent of low-income citizens emergency relief worth one million won per family of four.

The government has also decided to spend 17.7 trillion won for measures to step up domestic demand, including making advance payments and purchases from private companies by the government and public sector enterprises, providing the private sector with tax benefits for similar purchases, ensuring additional tax deductions for individual entrepreneurs and canceling debts of low-income citizens. Meanwhile, startups and venture companies will be provided with additional low-interest loans and bank guarantees.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea, meanwhile, has been around 50 for the third day. The total number of cases has so far reached 10,384 with the majority of patients already discharged from hospitals. Currently 3,408 people are in quarantine.