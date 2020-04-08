UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon Announces Allocating Extra $25.9Bln To Support Export Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

South Korea's Moon Announces Allocating Extra $25.9Bln to Support Export Amid COVID-19

The South Korean government has decided to allocate another stimulus package worth over 36 trillion won ($25.9 billion) for supporting domestic exporters amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Moon Jae-in said at the fourth emergency meeting on economic issues on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The South Korean government has decided to allocate another stimulus package worth over 36 trillion won ($25.9 billion) for supporting domestic exporters amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Moon Jae-in said at the fourth emergency meeting on economic issues on Wednesday.

"To support exporting companies that have been seriously hit by the destruction of global supply chains and reduced sales, we will additionally allocate more than 36 trillion won in the form of trade financing," Moon said.

According to the president, 30 trillion won will fund extended export insurance and guarantees, while one trillion will be allocated to ensure the liquidity of exporters, and another five trillion won will be set to support active participation in foreign tenders.

"Taking advantage of our world-class IT infrastructure, we will transfer all export processes, including consultations, contracting, calculations, etc. to online format, and will actively create new marketing opportunities through holding special and ongoing online exhibitions that do not require personal contacts," Moon added.

In addition, Moon recalled that the government had previously provided emergency financial assistance worth 100 trillion won to companies and made an unprecedented decision to pay 70 percent of low-income citizens emergency relief worth one million won per family of four.

The government has also decided to spend 17.7 trillion won for measures to step up domestic demand, including making advance payments and purchases from private companies by the government and public sector enterprises, providing the private sector with tax benefits for similar purchases, ensuring additional tax deductions for individual entrepreneurs and canceling debts of low-income citizens. Meanwhile, startups and venture companies will be provided with additional low-interest loans and bank guarantees.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea, meanwhile, has been around 50 for the third day. The total number of cases has so far reached 10,384 with the majority of patients already discharged from hospitals. Currently 3,408 people are in quarantine.

Related Topics

Bank South Korea North Korea Family All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific extends the suspensionof all flight o ..

2 minutes ago

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

17 minutes ago

EU 'coronabonds' will create more problems than th ..

2 minutes ago

Rajanpur police collects over Rs 10,6000 to distri ..

2 minutes ago

China Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases Among Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Medics Receive COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.