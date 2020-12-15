UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden On Winning US Presidential Election - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden on Winning US Presidential Election - Spokesman

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in has sent a congratulatory letter to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter's victory in the US presidential election, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) South Korean leader Moon Jae-in has sent a congratulatory letter to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter's victory in the US presidential election, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Tuesday.

Moon already congratulated Biden on November 8 after projections of major US media showed that the latter had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election.

"In his message, President Moon once again congratulated Biden on his election as president with the largest number of votes in the US history and expressed hope for cooperation.

He also noted that the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States played a key role in bringing peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula and the region," Kang said.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

Related Topics

Election Trump Alliance United States North Korea January November Congress Media

Recent Stories

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

1 minute ago

NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of ..

1 minute ago

All Russia's Regions Started Vaccination Against C ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on National ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turk ..

21 minutes ago

UPDATE 2 - Deputy Governor of Afghanistan's Kabul ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.