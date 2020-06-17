South Korean President Moon Jae-in chaired a meeting with former unification ministers on Wednesday to exchange views concerning the current escalation of tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the presidential spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in chaired a meeting with former unification ministers on Wednesday to exchange views concerning the current escalation of tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the presidential spokesman.

The president's special security adviser and the chief of the Korea Institute for National Unification were also present at the two-hour talks. The presidential office did not reveal details of the talks.

The meeting comes after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up on Tuesday the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

In the wake of these developments, Seoul reportedly wanted to send special envoys to Pyongyang, but the latter refused.

Earlier in the day, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, in charge of relations with the north, offered to step down. According to Yonhap, it is unclear whether Moon will accept the resignation.