South Korea's Moon Sees US' Appointment Of N.Korea Envoy As Offer Of Dialogue - Reports

Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in considers US President Joe Biden's decision to appoint a new US special envoy to North Korea as representing an offer to Pyongyang to resume talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Moon and Biden met in person in Washington and discussed, among other things, the relations with North Korea, its missile program and the intra-Korean dialogue.

As cited in the report, Moon told the leaders of largest South Korean political parties during a luncheon on Wednesday that the choice of US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim as a special envoy to North Korea, announced by Biden during the summit, is "a request for North Korea to resume dialogue.

The South Korean leader recalled the 2018 inter-Korean summit accord and the Washington-Pyongyang summit agreement in Singapore, describing them as "essential" for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace.

