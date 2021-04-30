UrduPoint.com
South Korea's Moon To Visit US On May 21 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 21 to meet President Joe Biden to discuss matters of mutual concern, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press release.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21, 2021," Psaki said on Thursday.

Psaki said the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders are meeting weeks after Biden hosted his Japanese counterpart as the US administration finalizes its policy on North Korea.

