South Korea's Moon Urges North To Work On Arranging Kim's Visit To Seoul

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

South Korea's Moon Urges North to Work On Arranging Kim's Visit to Seoul

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on Pyongyang to do everything possible to implement the agreement on a return visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Seoul.

"I hope South and North Korea can make efforts together so that the conditions for Chairman Kim Jong Un's reciprocal visit can be arranged at an early date," Moon said in a televised address on Tuesday, as quoted by France 24.

An agreement on Kim Jong Un's reciprocal visit was made in the fall of 2018, when Moon held talks with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.

Moon and Kim held a total of three summits in 2018 ” in April, May and September ” that helped achieve an unprecedented thaw in relations between the two nations, which have been divided since 1953.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in late September of last year that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearization talks after they collapsed in February following an unsuccessful leaders' summit.

