SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Senior officials of the South Korean National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after Pyongyang allegedly launched a ballistic missile earlier in the day, South Korea's presidency said.

North Korea fired a "presumably ballistic missile" in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch is North Korea's first test in 2022.

Defense Minister Suh Wook, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service chief Park Jie-won, and others took part in the meeting, the presidential office said.

The National Security Council "reviewed the security situation and discussed retaliatory measures after it received the report of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-Choul, dwelling on North Korea's launch of an unknown short-range projectile, presumably, a ballistic missile," the president's office said.

The council expressed "concerns" about the launch at a time when the stability of the situation is vital and agreed to cooperate with the United States to analyze the situation, the presidency added.

Pyongyang's previous military test took place on October 19, 2021.

The South Korean broadcaster KBS reported, citing the county's military, that North has been holding drills since December.

A spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said in late December that the country's armed forces are closely watching Pyongyang's actions and cooperating with Washington.