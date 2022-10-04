South Korea's National Security Council Condemns North Korean Missile Launch - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 07:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) South Korea's National Security Council strongly condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's presidential administration.
Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew over and past Japan's territory and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.