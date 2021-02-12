UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's New Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Russia's Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

South Korea's New Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Russia's Lavrov

SEOUL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that Minister Chung Eui-yong held an inaugural phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including for the promotion of peace process on the Korean peninsula.

Chung was appointed South Korea's foreign minister this past Monday.

"Both ministers confirmed that South Korea and Russia were key partners for the peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula and across Eurasia and agreed to promote high- and highest-level exchanges this year no less than during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic," the South Korean ministry said in a press release.

Chung and Lavrov also agreed to cooperate around Seoul's initiative on Northeast Asia partnership for public health and fight against infectious diseases, according to Seoul's press release.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's press release, in turn, stated that the ministers "noted the need for coordinated efforts of all countries concerned for the sake of the political-diplomatic settlement of issues on the Korean peninsula."

According to Moscow's press release, Lavrov and Chung agreed to enhance the "practical cooperation" between their respective states and intensify cultural and humanitarian exchanges as part of the official cross-year, which began on September 27, 2020.

Lavrov was cited as extending congratulations to Chung on his appointment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Seoul South Korea North Korea September 2020 All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

14 seconds ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

29 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

45 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.