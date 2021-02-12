SEOUL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that Minister Chung Eui-yong held an inaugural phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including for the promotion of peace process on the Korean peninsula.

Chung was appointed South Korea's foreign minister this past Monday.

"Both ministers confirmed that South Korea and Russia were key partners for the peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula and across Eurasia and agreed to promote high- and highest-level exchanges this year no less than during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic," the South Korean ministry said in a press release.

Chung and Lavrov also agreed to cooperate around Seoul's initiative on Northeast Asia partnership for public health and fight against infectious diseases, according to Seoul's press release.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's press release, in turn, stated that the ministers "noted the need for coordinated efforts of all countries concerned for the sake of the political-diplomatic settlement of issues on the Korean peninsula."

According to Moscow's press release, Lavrov and Chung agreed to enhance the "practical cooperation" between their respective states and intensify cultural and humanitarian exchanges as part of the official cross-year, which began on September 27, 2020.

Lavrov was cited as extending congratulations to Chung on his appointment.