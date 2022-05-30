UrduPoint.com

South Korea's New Military Handbook Designates North As 'Enemy' - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 11:10 AM

South Korea's New Military Handbook Designates North as 'Enemy' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Seoul has designated Pyongyang as an "enemy" in the new educational materials distributed among the military, acting on the new South Korean presidential administration's vow to toughen the stance toward the North after its recent missile launches, media reported on Monday.

"North Korea's provocations are security threats facing us, and as long as such security threats continue, the North's military and its regime are our enemy," the South Korean military education materials read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean military distributed the materials on May 9, following the country's new defense minister, Lee Jong-sup's, speech at a parliamentary hearing that said the North was an "evident" enemy posing a nuclear threat given its recent missile launches, according to the report.

The former South Korean presidential administration refrained from designating Pyongyang as an enemy to preserve an opportunity of maintaining an inter-Korean dialogue, while the present government has taken a hard-line stance on the nuclear and missile threats coming from the North, the report said.

In the military education materials dated 2019, Seoul included Pyongyang in the list of "real military threats" and considered important the need to secure "posture and capabilities to respond strongly and sternly should the North carry out provocations or hostile acts," it added.

North Korea has intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 16 missiles, some of which it said were hypersonic. US intelligence has shown that North Korea may be preparing to carry out a nuclear test.

Related Topics

Hearing Education Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul North Korea May 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

14 minutes ago
 Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin ..

Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.