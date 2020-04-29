UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rises By Nine To 10,761 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

South Korea's Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rises by Nine to 10,761 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) South Korea's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by nine over the past 24 hours to 10,761, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death toll had increased by two to 246.

The number of recoveries rose by 68 over the past day to 8,922, it said.

Related Topics

South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

8 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.