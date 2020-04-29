SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) South Korea's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by nine over the past 24 hours to 10,761, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death toll had increased by two to 246.

The number of recoveries rose by 68 over the past day to 8,922, it said.