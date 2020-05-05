(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) South Korea's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by three over the past 24 hours to 10,804, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death toll had increased by two to 254.

The number of recoveries rose by 66 over the past day to 9,283, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,435,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 239,000 people have died from the disease.