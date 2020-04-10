(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea in the preceding 24 hours has fallen to 27, and for the first time since late February, no new cases have been reported in the disease's epicenter in the country, Daegu, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease and Prevention (KCDC) reported on Friday.

As of midnight on Friday (15:00 GMT on Thursday), 27 new cases had been reported in the country, a significant drop from the record number of new positive tests registered in a 24-hour period of 909, reported on February 29. A total of 39 new cases were reported by the KCDC on Thursday.

Daegu has been the center of the outbreak in South Korea, as 6,807 of the country's total 10,450 positive tests have been reported in the south-central city, where the disease spread through a church community. However, for the first time in over a month, no new cases of the disease were reported in Daegu.

A total of four new deaths were confirmed by the KCDC in Friday's statistical bulletin, taking the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 208.

Stringent social distancing measures, including the banning of public events and religious gatherings, are in force in South Korea until April 19.