MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The movie "Parasite" directed and co-written by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho won the Golden Globe Awards for the best motion picture in a foreign language during the 77th ceremony on Sunday.

"Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language," the Golden Globe Awards wrote on Twitter.

The movie beat the French movie, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "The Farewell" by Chinese-US director Lulu Wang, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by French director Celine Sciamma and "Pain and Glory" by Spain's Pedro Almodovar.

"Parasite" was also nominated for the best screenplay and best director.