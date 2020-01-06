UrduPoint.com
South Korea's 'Parasite' Wins Golden Globe For Best Motion Picture In Foreign Language

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:10 AM

South Korea's 'Parasite' Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in Foreign Language

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The movie "Parasite" directed and co-written by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho won the Golden Globe Awards for the best motion picture in a foreign language during the 77th ceremony on Sunday.

"Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language," the Golden Globe Awards wrote on Twitter.

The movie beat the French movie, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "The Farewell" by Chinese-US director Lulu Wang, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by French director Celine Sciamma and "Pain and Glory" by Spain's Pedro Almodovar.

"Parasite" was also nominated for the best screenplay and best director.

