UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Parliament Bans Cross-Border Flying Of Critical Leaflets To North - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:38 PM

South Korea's Parliament Bans Cross-Border Flying of Critical Leaflets to North - Reports

The South Korean parliament has approved a bill prohibiting the launch of propaganda leaflets across the border to North Korea as a measure to protect residents of borderline areas, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The South Korean parliament has approved a bill prohibiting the launch of propaganda leaflets across the border to North Korea as a measure to protect residents of borderline areas, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday.

The bill was passed in a 187-0 vote, according to the report. It prohibits catapulting leaflets containing criticism of North Korea's political system and leader Kim Jong Un, making it punishable by three years in prison or a $30,000 fine.

"It is the least possible measure to protect the lives and safety of people living in border areas," an unnamed official of the Ministry of Unification was quoted in the report as saying.

Following a relative quiet in the inter-Korean relations during the coronavirus outbreak, tensions heated up in June as North Korea was angered by a campaign of South-based defectors flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border. The North threatened the South with a state-level action and even blew up the joint communications office.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Threatened Fine North Korea Kim Jong June Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two Russian men given jail sentences for Euro 2016 ..

19 seconds ago

London, Parts of South East England to Tighten COV ..

25 seconds ago

CDA plants 22,000 saplings

3 minutes ago

Turkish Court Sentences Former Mayor to 9 Years in ..

3 minutes ago

COAS assures Pakistan's continued support for regi ..

3 minutes ago

PTI MPA regrets Sindh govt's indifference towards ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.