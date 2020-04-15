South Korea has achieved a record-high voter turnout of 66.2 percent in the country's parliamentary elections, which took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea's National Election Commission (NEC) said on its website on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea has achieved a record-high voter turnout of 66.2 percent in the country's parliamentary elections, which took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea's National Election Commission (NEC) said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the NEC's latest data, as of 6:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT) when the polling station closed, 29.1 million people of some 44 million eligible voters have cast their ballots in the parliamentary election, despite the COVID-19 outbreak. The turnout also includes a record-high turnout of 26.69 percent in early voting, which took place last week.

The figure has exceeded the 58-percent turnout in the previous parliamentary election four years ago.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the figure is the highest in 28 years

A record 35 parties registered their candidates for 300 seats in the country's parliament, National Assembly � 253 from first-past-the-post Constituencies and 47 from proportional party lists.

Exit polls conducted by the KBS broadcaster indicate a solid lead by the ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in, which is projected to win a majority of 155-178 seats. The conservative United Future Party, the main opposition, is said to be on track to secure 107-130 seats.