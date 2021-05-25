UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) South Korea on Tuesday confirmed another three cases of COVID-19 among those fully vaccinated, bringing the total of such infections to four, the health authorities said.

Last week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the first post-inoculation case of COVID-19.

Of the four, two caught the disease within 14 days after the second jab, while the other two contracted it afterward.

"Those who got infected after the 14-day post-vaccination period did not show any clinical symptoms," Lee Sang-won, the head of epidemiological investigation analysis at the KDCA, said at a briefing, also mentioning that the nationwide effectiveness of vaccination after the first shot is 89.

5%.

According to the KCDC, the number of such cases will increase in the future, meaning that safety measures have to be followed even after vaccination.

So far, South Korea has fully vaccinated 1.85 million people or 3.6% of the population. The country is using vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford.

