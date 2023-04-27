MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk during a meeting in Washington on Wednesday to invest in a gigafactory in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Yoon's secretary.

The news agency cited South Korean senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang Mok as saying that the meeting took place at the request of Musk. During the meeting, Yoon said that South Korea would be an ideal location for a gigafactory as the country "boasts world-class manufactured robots and an advanced labor force," the report said. The president also expressed hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and Musk's space company SpaceX.

"Should Tesla decide to invest, we will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and taxes," the president was quoted as saying by Choi.

Musk told Yoon that he expects to visit South Korea as the nation was an "interesting and leading candidate to host a gigafactory," Choi told the media.

Tesla has previously announced plans to build a gigafactory in the Asian region, with media also mentioning Canada, Indonesia, India, and Thailand as possible locations for the plant. In early April, the company said it would build a large Megapack battery plant in Shanghai.